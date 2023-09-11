US Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and allied partners from the Indonesian Armed Forces perform a demolition breach on an objective during a combined arms live fire exercise for #SuperGarudaShield2023.
#SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific!
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 01:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896731
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-NF551-5829
|Filename:
|DOD_109878445
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE), by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
