    Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE)

    INDONESIA

    09.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    US Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and allied partners from the Indonesian Armed Forces perform a demolition breach on an objective during a combined arms live fire exercise for #SuperGarudaShield2023.

    #SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 01:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896731
    VIRIN: 230911-A-NF551-5829
    Filename: DOD_109878445
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 | 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Breach Demo (CALFEX – LIVE), by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

