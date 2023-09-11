Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit Haenggung Street in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Haenggung Street is a historical area where heritage and contemporary culture coexist located in Suwon, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2023. Haenggung Street features street arts, handmade crafts, galleries, restaurants, cafes and more. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 02:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896729
    VIRIN: 230911-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878443
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Suwon
    Camp Humphreys
    Haenggung Street

