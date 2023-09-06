Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSOY competition ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Aleksander Fomin 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Competitors take the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition Sept. 11 at Fort Jackson, SC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896722
    VIRIN: 230911-A-PX137-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878371
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSOY competition ACFT, by SPC Aleksander Fomin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSOY
    ACFT
    drill sergeant
    Army Combat Fitness Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT