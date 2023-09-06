U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Tala Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 22:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896719
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-SP759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109878214
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. President Joe Biden commemorates 9/11 anniversary with service members in Alaska, by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT