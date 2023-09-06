Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. President Joe Biden commemorates 9/11 anniversary with service members in Alaska

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Tala Hunt)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 22:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896719
    VIRIN: 230911-F-SP759-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878214
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    TAGS

    9/11
    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    JBER

