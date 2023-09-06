Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Humphreys 9/11 ruck march

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys holds a 9/11 Remembrance Ruck march on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2023. The march honored those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and allowed service members, families and government employees to reflect on the tragedy that occurred in 2001 leading to a significant operation in national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896718
    VIRIN: 230911-F-KF582-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878187
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphreys 9/11 ruck march, by SrA Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Sept 11
    march
    ruck
    patriot day
    humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT