Camp Humphreys 9/11 ruck march

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys holds a 9/11 Remembrance Ruck march on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2023. The march honored those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and allowed service members, families and government employees to reflect on the tragedy that occurred in 2001 leading to a significant operation in national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)