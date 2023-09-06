Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. President Joe Biden visits JBER, remembers 9/11

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. President Joe Biden visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023, to speak during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony on its 22nd anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Shaker)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896717
    VIRIN: 230911-F-MU239-1004
    Filename: DOD_109878117
    Length: 00:12:22
    Location: AK, US

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JBER

