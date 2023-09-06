Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Arts and Crafts

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Spotlight on the Arts and Crafts Center at Yokota Air Base. Center Director Sabrina Tsai talks about the products and services the center provides, and the many ways the community can be involved.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896715
    VIRIN: 230908-F-KW390-9998
    Filename: DOD_109878105
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Yokota Air Base

    Art
    Yokota Air Base
    Arts and Crafts Center
    Japanese Crafts

