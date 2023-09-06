video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spotlight on the American Red Cross on Yokota Air Base. The Area Program Manager, David Garrison, talks about what the ARC provides the community and how community members can make an impact through the American Red Cross.