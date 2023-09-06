Spotlight on the American Red Cross on Yokota Air Base. The Area Program Manager, David Garrison, talks about what the ARC provides the community and how community members can make an impact through the American Red Cross.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 20:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896713
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-KW390-8753
|Filename:
|DOD_109878096
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Red Cross on Yokota, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Yokota Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT