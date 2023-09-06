Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Red Cross on Yokota

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Spotlight on the American Red Cross on Yokota Air Base. The Area Program Manager, David Garrison, talks about what the ARC provides the community and how community members can make an impact through the American Red Cross.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 20:47
    Location: TOKYO, JP

