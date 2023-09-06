B-roll of President Joe Biden visiting Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896706" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden, returning from a summit in India and visit to Vietnam, chose to mark the anniversary at one of the nation's premier power-projection platforms and hub for the United States' commitment to free and independent Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)