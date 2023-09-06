Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of President Joe Biden visiting Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden, returning from a summit in India and visit to Vietnam, chose to mark the anniversary at one of the nation's premier power-projection platforms and hub for the United States' commitment to free and independent Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896706
    VIRIN: 230511-F-FH810-1004
    Filename: DOD_109878026
    Length: 00:19:54
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    President
    Department of Defense
    POTUS
    Biden
    Joe Biden
    JBER

