    South Korean baseball game: KT Wiz vs LG Twins

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, narrates a video of a South Korean baseball game between the KT Wiz and the LG Twins in Suwon, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. Baseball is the most popular sport in the country and is one of South Korea’s favorite pass times due to the lively atmosphere in the stadiums. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896704
    VIRIN: 230906-F-KF582-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878007
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Korean baseball game: KT Wiz vs LG Twins, by SrA Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    baseball
    AFN
    military
    Suwon
    LG Twins
    KT Wiz

