U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, narrates a video of a South Korean baseball game between the KT Wiz and the LG Twins in Suwon, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. Baseball is the most popular sport in the country and is one of South Korea’s favorite pass times due to the lively atmosphere in the stadiums. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 21:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896704
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-KF582-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109878007
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Korean baseball game: KT Wiz vs LG Twins, by SrA Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT