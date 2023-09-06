Narration:
U.S. Army Garrison Japan held a Patriot Day ceremony at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 to honor those who died in the attacks in 2001.
Interview:
COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
Narration:
During the ceremony, a video was shown that reflected on tragic events of that day. Then, Soldiers and civilians read narratives that recounted the last moments of the four commercial aircraft that were hijacked and crashed in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
Interview:
COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
Narration:
The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence, paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11 and the service members who lost their lives in the Global War on Terrorism.
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.
Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 19:39
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|896702
VIRIN:
|230911-A-MS361-3970
Filename:
|DOD_109877981
Length:
|00:01:29
Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony on 22nd anniversary of attacks, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
