U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony on 22nd anniversary of attacks

Narration:

U.S. Army Garrison Japan held a Patriot Day ceremony at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 to honor those who died in the attacks in 2001.





Interview:

COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





Narration:

During the ceremony, a video was shown that reflected on tragic events of that day. Then, Soldiers and civilians read narratives that recounted the last moments of the four commercial aircraft that were hijacked and crashed in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.





Interview:

Narration:

The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence, paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11 and the service members who lost their lives in the Global War on Terrorism.





For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.