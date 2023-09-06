Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony on 22nd anniversary of attacks

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan held a Patriot Day ceremony at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 to honor those who died in the attacks in 2001.


    Interview:
    COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Narration:
    During the ceremony, a video was shown that reflected on tragic events of that day. Then, Soldiers and civilians read narratives that recounted the last moments of the four commercial aircraft that were hijacked and crashed in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.


    Interview:
    COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Narration:
    The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence, paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11 and the service members who lost their lives in the Global War on Terrorism.


    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 19:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896702
    VIRIN: 230911-A-MS361-3970
    Filename: DOD_109877981
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony on 22nd anniversary of attacks, by Daisuke Sato

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    9.11
    Patriot Day
    Never forget
    USAG Japan
    September 11

