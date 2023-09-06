Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anthony Ruby: Environmental engineer Hawai'i Wildfires emergency response

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Anthony Ruby, environmental engineer, with the debris removal team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers talks about his role in the Hawai'i Wildfires emergency response on Maui. The Debris Planning and Response Team is working with partners to evaluate courses of action related to private property debris removal operations and community engagement planning.

    Location: MAUI, HI, US 

