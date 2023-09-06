Anthony Ruby: Environmental engineer Hawai'i Wildfires emergency response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anthony Ruby, environmental engineer, with the debris removal team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers talks about his role in the Hawai'i Wildfires emergency response on Maui. The Debris Planning and Response Team is working with partners to evaluate courses of action related to private property debris removal operations and community engagement planning.