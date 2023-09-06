Anthony Ruby: Environmental engineer Hawai'i Wildfires emergency response

Anthony Ruby, environmental engineer, with the debris removal team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers talks about his role in the Hawai'i Wildfires emergency response on Maui. The Debris Planning and Response Team is working with partners to evaluate courses of action related to private property debris removal operations and community engagement planning.
|09.11.2023
|09.11.2023 19:42
|Video Productions
|896697
|230911-A-PO406-7513
|123452-A
|DOD_109877730
|00:00:35
|MAUI, HI, US
|1
|1
Army Corps of Engineers
