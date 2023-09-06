Chief Barger 9/11 Account

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Barger, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 9th Maintenance Group, shares her account of what September 11, 2001 was like for her and her career. Barger spoke on how she saw America change and how this event formed the rest of her military career and challenged those in uniform to stay prepared.