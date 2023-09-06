Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Barger 9/11 Account

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Barger, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 9th Maintenance Group, shares her account of what September 11, 2001 was like for her and her career. Barger spoke on how she saw America change and how this event formed the rest of her military career and challenged those in uniform to stay prepared.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 18:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896696
    VIRIN: 230905-F-RA943-9679
    Filename: DOD_109877711
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US

    Interview
    9/11
    Beale
    Maintenance

