    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Rugby Finals (B-Roll)

    GERMANY

    09.11.2023

    Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team U.S. athletes compete in the wheelchair rugby finals against the United Kingdom in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896695
    VIRIN: 230911-M-WJ192-8380
    Filename: DOD_109877710
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Rugby Finals (B-Roll), by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

