    POW/MIA Memorial Walk McConnell Air Force Base 2023

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Date: September 11, 2023 - September 12, 2023

    Location: McConnell Air Force Base, Memorial Walk

    McConnell Air Force Base is proud to host the annual POW/MIA 24-Hour Walk, a solemn and meaningful event that unites our community in remembrance, honor, and support. This heartfelt vigil will take place from September 11, 2023, to September 12, 2023, as we commemorate those who have been Prisoners of War (POW) and those Missing in Action (MIA) while defending our nation's freedom.

    Organized by the dedicated members of the 972nd Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter, this event is part of a global tradition observed by every military branch. It serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave service members and their families.

    Event Highlights:

    - The Walk: The central focus of this 24-hour vigil is a continuous walk and run, covering a 1.1-mile course that winds through the beautiful Memorial Walk on base. Individuals of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to participate, walking or running in 30-minute intervals. Each step taken is a symbol of our commitment to ensuring that our POWs and MIAs are never forgotten.

    - Flags in Motion: Throughout the entire 24-hour period, the American Flag and the POW/MIA flag will be proudly carried in motion. These flags symbolize the enduring spirit and unwavering dedication of our armed forces and serve as a constant reminder of the heroes who have yet to return home.

    - Commemoration: The POW/MIA 24-Hour Walk is a time for reflection and remembrance. As you walk the course or join us as a spectator, take a moment to pay tribute to the courageous men and women who have made tremendous sacrifices for our nation. The event will also include moments of silence, candlelight vigils, and a moving ceremony at the end of the 24 hours.

    - Unity: This event brings together people from all walks of life, fostering a sense of unity and support for our military community. It's a chance to stand together, regardless of our backgrounds, and honor those who have served and continue to serve.

    We are honored to announce two distinguished speakers who will inspire and guide us during this solemn occasion:

    First Speaker:
    Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Tim Kelly

    Second Speaker:
    Staff Sergeant (SSgt) Anthony Kelly

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896691
    VIRIN: 230911-F-GC264-7575
    Filename: DOD_109877693
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Memorial Walk McConnell Air Force Base 2023, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSA
    Memorial Walk
    McConnell Air Force Base
    POW MIA
    POW 2023
    Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA)

