    [B-Roll] 4th Infantry Division Soldiers Welcome Home Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division return home from a nine-month long deployment to Poland at the Fort Carson Special Events Center Fort Carson, Colo. 4ID Soldiers were deployed in support of Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brenda Salgado, Spc. Mathew Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896690
    VIRIN: 230902-A-MQ814-7668
    Filename: DOD_109877687
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, [B-Roll] 4th Infantry Division Soldiers Welcome Home Ceremony, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland
    WelcomeHome
    SteadFastandLoyal

