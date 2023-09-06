Pikes Peak Region 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Carson hosted a 9/11 commemoration ceremony for the Pikes Peak Region 09 Sept., 2023 at Fort Carson, Colo. The 9/11 commemoration ceremony hosted community leaders, Air Force, Space Force, and 4th Infantry Division leadership to remember and honor the sacrifices of so many that day. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)(Speaker: Col. Buddy Ferris, 4th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver)