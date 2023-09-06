Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pikes Peak Region 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Fort Carson hosted a 9/11 commemoration ceremony for the Pikes Peak Region 09 Sept., 2023 at Fort Carson, Colo. The 9/11 commemoration ceremony hosted community leaders, Air Force, Space Force, and 4th Infantry Division leadership to remember and honor the sacrifices of so many that day. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)(Speaker: Col. Buddy Ferris, 4th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896681
    VIRIN: 230911-A-MQ814-4661
    Filename: DOD_109877497
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pikes Peak Region 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PatriotDay
    NeverForget
    SteadFastandLoyal
    September11

