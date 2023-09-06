Fort Carson hosted a 9/11 commemoration ceremony for the Pikes Peak Region 09 Sept., 2023 at Fort Carson, Colo. The 9/11 commemoration ceremony hosted community leaders, Air Force, Space Force, and 4th Infantry Division leadership to remember and honor the sacrifices of so many that day. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)(Speaker: Col. Buddy Ferris, 4th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896681
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-MQ814-4661
|Filename:
|DOD_109877497
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pikes Peak Region 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
