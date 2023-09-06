Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "I'm not done yet" - Fiscal year 2024 STAP reenlistment opportunities (with subtitles)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christian Cortez, Cpl. Christopher Hernandez and Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video speaks to qualified Subsequent Term Alignment Plan (STAP) Marines and informs that standard reenlistment opened for STAP Marines Sept. 1. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez, Cpl. Christian Cortez, and Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896669
    VIRIN: 230807-M-YH653-1002
    Filename: DOD_109877283
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: EULESS, TX, US
    Hometown: GILROY, CA, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "I'm not done yet" - Fiscal year 2024 STAP reenlistment opportunities (with subtitles), by Cpl Christian Cortez, Cpl Christopher Hernandez and Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reenlist
    career
    retention
    SNCO
    STAP
    USMCnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT