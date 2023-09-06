This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video speaks to qualified Subsequent Term Alignment Plan (STAP) Marines and informs that standard reenlistment opened for STAP Marines Sept. 1. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez, Cpl. Christian Cortez, and Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 16:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896669
|VIRIN:
|230807-M-YH653-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109877283
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|EULESS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|GILROY, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, "I'm not done yet" - Fiscal year 2024 STAP reenlistment opportunities (with subtitles), by Cpl Christian Cortez, Cpl Christopher Hernandez and Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT