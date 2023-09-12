Corps Connection Season 3 Episode 12 September 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode we tag along with engineers from the Philadelphia Los Angeles districts as they inspect a high-span bridge in Maryland. The Savannah District discovered some revolutionary war era artifacts in the Savannah River, they show us how they are preserving these relics. The Engineering Research and Development Center is working on simulation programs to assist our combat fighters in how they navigate for Amphibious landings, and the ERDC team is researching different materials and their strengths for applications in combat environments. We also give you a behind the scenes look at the USACE unmanned aerial systems program as we fly with the Sacramento District.