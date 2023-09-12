In this episode we tag along with engineers from the Philadelphia Los Angeles districts as they inspect a high-span bridge in Maryland. The Savannah District discovered some revolutionary war era artifacts in the Savannah River, they show us how they are preserving these relics. The Engineering Research and Development Center is working on simulation programs to assist our combat fighters in how they navigate for Amphibious landings, and the ERDC team is researching different materials and their strengths for applications in combat environments. We also give you a behind the scenes look at the USACE unmanned aerial systems program as we fly with the Sacramento District.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 15:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|896666
|Filename:
|DOD_109877153
|Length:
|00:23:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps Connection Season 3 Episode 12 September 2023, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS
