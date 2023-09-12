Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection Season 3 Episode 12 September 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we tag along with engineers from the Philadelphia Los Angeles districts as they inspect a high-span bridge in Maryland. The Savannah District discovered some revolutionary war era artifacts in the Savannah River, they show us how they are preserving these relics. The Engineering Research and Development Center is working on simulation programs to assist our combat fighters in how they navigate for Amphibious landings, and the ERDC team is researching different materials and their strengths for applications in combat environments. We also give you a behind the scenes look at the USACE unmanned aerial systems program as we fly with the Sacramento District.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 896666
    Filename: DOD_109877153
    Length: 00:23:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connection Season 3 Episode 12 September 2023, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    UAS
    Military Support
    Civil Works

