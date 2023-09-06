Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Day: Why We Serve

    KUWAIT

    09.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Yancy Mendoza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Elson, Maj. Gerrelaine Alcordo, and 1st Sgt. Anthony Reading, assigned to the 40th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, recall 9/11 in a Why We Serve interview at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 11, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yancy Mendoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896665
    VIRIN: 230911-Z-LK706-1001
    Filename: DOD_109877149
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Day: Why We Serve, by SPC Yancy Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Patriot Day
    Why We Serve

