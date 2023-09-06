Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force-Drone Broll 2023 Part2

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Exterior and interior footage of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force taken in 2023. National Museum of the United States Air Force -- the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world -- located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio. www.nationalmuseum.af.mil

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896660
    VIRIN: 230402-F-IO108-7309
    Filename: DOD_109876945
    Length: 00:12:44
    Location: OH, US

    This work, National Museum of the U.S. Air Force-Drone Broll 2023 Part2, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

