    National Museum of the USAF-Drone Broll 2023 part 1

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    B-Roll of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton Ohio taken from a drone during 2023 part 1. Exterior footage and also from inside the galleries.

    National Museum of the United States Air Force -- the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world -- located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio.

    www.nationalmuseum.af.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896659
    VIRIN: 230401-F-IO108-6042
    Filename: DOD_109876925
    Length: 00:11:36
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Museum of the USAF-Drone Broll 2023 part 1, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

