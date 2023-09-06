Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell 2023 with logo

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing practice for the William Tell air competition at Mountain Home Air Force Base. The competition provides valuable data and feedback to the Air Force and defense contractors, facilitating the refinement and development of new technologies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    366th Fighter Wing
    WT23
    Air Competition

