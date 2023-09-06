Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Fort Liberty, N.C. - The Fort Liberty military community gathered at the Eternal Flame, united in remembrance and honoring the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This B-roll captures the somber moments, remarks and honors given during the ceremony held on September 11, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896653
    VIRIN: 230911-A-JR370-5304
    Filename: DOD_109876837
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Ceremony, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT