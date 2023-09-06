Join us for the Severe Weather Information Session broadcast. Get the information you need to be storm ready during the 2023 hurricane season.
Our garrison commander, installation and community emergency planners, voucher filing experts, and and Army accountability system experts share what you need to do now to prepare for severe weather.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896650
|VIRIN:
|230829-O-WJ404-2732
|Filename:
|DOD_109876736
|Length:
|00:35:22
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
