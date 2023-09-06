Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Severe Weather Information Session

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Join us for the Severe Weather Information Session broadcast. Get the information you need to be storm ready during the 2023 hurricane season.

    Our garrison commander, installation and community emergency planners, voucher filing experts, and and Army accountability system experts share what you need to do now to prepare for severe weather.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896650
    VIRIN: 230829-O-WJ404-2732
    Filename: DOD_109876736
    Length: 00:35:22
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Severe Weather Information Session, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    IMCOM
    severe weather
    AMC
    hurricane preparedness
    national preparedness month
    storm ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT