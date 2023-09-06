Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Scott Air Force Base - 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tyler Moody 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, Scott Air Force Base reflected on the tragic events of 9/11 and heard remarks from Retired Chief Master Sgt. Tim Walsh, our former fire chief here at Scott AFB. The 375th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters hosted a 9/11
    Remembrance Ceremony - beginning at 7:40 a.m. at the Wing Headquarters flag pole - for guest speaker remarks, comments from Col. Richard Kind, 375th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, and the laying of a wreath.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896646
    VIRIN: 230911-F-GC829-1002
    Filename: DOD_109876536
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Scott Air Force Base - 2023, by A1C Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    September 11th
    9/11/2001
    Team Scott

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT