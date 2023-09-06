Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, Scott Air Force Base reflected on the tragic events of 9/11 and heard remarks from Retired Chief Master Sgt. Tim Walsh, our former fire chief here at Scott AFB. The 375th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters hosted a 9/11
Remembrance Ceremony - beginning at 7:40 a.m. at the Wing Headquarters flag pole - for guest speaker remarks, comments from Col. Richard Kind, 375th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, and the laying of a wreath.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896646
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-GC829-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109876536
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Scott Air Force Base - 2023, by A1C Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT