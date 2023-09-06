9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Scott Air Force Base - 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, Scott Air Force Base reflected on the tragic events of 9/11 and heard remarks from Retired Chief Master Sgt. Tim Walsh, our former fire chief here at Scott AFB. The 375th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters hosted a 9/11

Remembrance Ceremony - beginning at 7:40 a.m. at the Wing Headquarters flag pole - for guest speaker remarks, comments from Col. Richard Kind, 375th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, and the laying of a wreath.