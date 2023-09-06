The 4th Fighter Wing practicing for the William Tell load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, September 7, 2023. The competition utilizes advanced scenarios for Airmen from intelligence, weapons, munitions, logistics, and fighter squadrons to test their capabilities and encourage industry leaders to improve combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 12:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896645
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-RS022-9493
|Filename:
|DOD_109876520
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, William Tell 2023, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
