Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    William Tell 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The 4th Fighter Wing practicing for the William Tell load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, September 7, 2023. The competition utilizes advanced scenarios for Airmen from intelligence, weapons, munitions, logistics, and fighter squadrons to test their capabilities and encourage industry leaders to improve combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 12:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896645
    VIRIN: 230907-F-RS022-9493
    Filename: DOD_109876520
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Tell 2023, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E
    Weapons Load
    William Tell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT