William Tell 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896645" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 4th Fighter Wing practicing for the William Tell load crew competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, September 7, 2023. The competition utilizes advanced scenarios for Airmen from intelligence, weapons, munitions, logistics, and fighter squadrons to test their capabilities and encourage industry leaders to improve combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)