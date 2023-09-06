Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Day September 11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Patriot Day Animation created as a Remembrance advertisement for the observance of the 23rd Anniversary of the tragedies of September 11, 2001, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, September 11, 2023. This animation was created as a TASK to celebrate the observance of Patriot Day. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896643
    VIRIN: 230911-F-ML705-1002
    Filename: DOD_109876508
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: RAFB, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Day September 11, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Observance
    Patriot Day
    Never Forget
    September 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT