Patriot Day September 11

Patriot Day Animation created as a Remembrance advertisement for the observance of the 23rd Anniversary of the tragedies of September 11, 2001, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, September 11, 2023. This animation was created as a TASK to celebrate the observance of Patriot Day. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896643
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-ML705-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109876508
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|RAFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
