Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander provides remarks for 2023 9/11 remembrance event at installation

Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. James Lavelle provides words of remembrance Sept. 11, 2023, during the opening of the 2023 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of service members and government employees participated in the event that included a 3-mile run and a 2-mile walk as well as a special stair climb in one of the new barracks buildings at the post — all to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. Sept. 11 is also known as Patriot Day and is observed with a special event at Fort McCoy. Here Ruiz shares special words for all the participants. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)