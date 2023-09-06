Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Chaplain gives opening words for 2023 Fort McCoy 9/11 remembrance event at dawn

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Chaplain (Maj.) Carlos Ruiz gives opening words during the 2023 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb on Sept. 11, 2023, in the early morning hours at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of service members and government employees participated in the event that included a 3-mile run and a 2-mile walk as well as a special stair climb in one of the new barracks buildings at the post — all to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. Sept. 11 is also known as Patriot Day and is observed with a special event at Fort McCoy. Here Ruiz shares special words for all the participants. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Army Chaplain gives opening words for 2023 Fort McCoy 9/11 remembrance event at dawn, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    9/11
    Patriot Day
    chaplain
    Fort McCoy
    Memorial Run and Walk

