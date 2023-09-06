Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy College Program Engagement with Sailors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Navy College Program: Make the most of education opportunities available to Sailors serving in the Navy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896637
    VIRIN: 230911-N-N0043-1001
    Filename: DOD_109876403
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy College Program Engagement with Sailors, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Navy College Program
    Education
    NETPDC
    NCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT