    U.S. Army Reserve medics use newly fielded equipment at Northern Strike

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    As part of the Northern Strike training exercise, Soldiers of the 676th Ground Ambulance Company provided real world medical support, conducted training and received an external evaluation to establish standard operating procedures (SOPs) and familiarize themselves with newly fielded equipment on Aug. 5-19, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    Northern Strike
    676th Ground Ambulance Company

