U.S. Army Reserve medics use newly fielded equipment at Northern Strike

As part of the Northern Strike training exercise, Soldiers of the 676th Ground Ambulance Company provided real world medical support, conducted training and received an external evaluation to establish standard operating procedures (SOPs) and familiarize themselves with newly fielded equipment on Aug. 5-19, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)