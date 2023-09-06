Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silence PSA - 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline [edit]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    "Silence" is a public service announcement publicizing the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Dialing 988 while in the United States will connect anyone experiencing mental health-related distress with compassionate, accessible care and support.

    Original video created by Senior Airman Jonathan Whitely.

    Suicide Prevention
    Mental Health
    lifeline
    Crisis
    988

