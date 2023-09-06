"Silence" is a public service announcement publicizing the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Dialing 988 while in the United States will connect anyone experiencing mental health-related distress with compassionate, accessible care and support.
Original video created by Senior Airman Jonathan Whitely.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 11:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|896632
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109876315
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Silence PSA - 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline [edit], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
