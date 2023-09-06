9/11 Workout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (CSOJTF-L) service members commemorate 9/11 by honoring the fallen with a workout consisting of a total of 343 repetitions of five events to represent the 343 firefighters and paramedics lost during the attacks. Each event is grouped into 22 repetitions signifying the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. In honor of the fallen , CSOJTF-L will continue to fulfill its mission to defeat ISIS and bringing stability to the region.