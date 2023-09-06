The Air War College presented this panel discussion on nuclear nonproliferation in 1998 with Dr. Leonard Spector (NNSA), Dr. John Redick (Univ of Virginia), and Mr. Ben Sanders (Programmed for Promoting Nuclear Nonproliferation). Unfortunately, Mr. Sanders’ presentation is cut short. Moderated by Dr. Wenzel.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1998
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 12:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896628
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-AJ908-1055
|Filename:
|DOD_109876279
|Length:
|00:38:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NNPI Conf- Stopping or Rolling Back Proliferation Panel Discussion, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
