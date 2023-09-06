Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin, Milley Participate in 9/11 Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak at a ceremony honoring the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. The event is being held at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:06
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

