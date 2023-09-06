B-Roll package of the keynote speech at the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa 9/11t memorial ceremony by Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commanding general. Other speakers recounted their reasons for serving in the aftermath of the attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896622
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-EE215-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109876231
|Length:
|00:17:33
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CJTF-HOA Remembers September 11th, by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
