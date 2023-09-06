DHA Remembers September 11th

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DHA Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland and Chief Master Sgt Tanya Johnson give a message on the anniversary of September 11th.



It’s been twenty-two years since the attacks of September 11th, but for many of us – the shocking images and the painful losses remain fresh in our minds. Almost 3,000 innocent people – going to work, simply traveling, or serving as first responders – lost their lives.



We remember this day in order to honor those who died and the families who bore the greatest burdens of that horrible act.



We also know that many other lives were changed that day – throughout our country and throughout the world. Many young Americans stepped up and volunteered to serve their country. By the end of October, our military forces were in Afghanistan to bring to justice those who led these attacks.



In the twenty years after September 11th, over 800,000 individual service members deployed to Afghanistan; almost 2,000 service members died; over 20,000 were injured. Some of those individuals continue with their recovery. We remember them too.



September 11th isn’t only about a single day, but an event whose consequences still affect us today. It reminds all of us, particularly those of us in public service and in the Defense Department, that readiness – anywhere, anytime, always – has meaning. That things can change in an instant. And we are expected to bring our skills, our tools, and our unrelenting focus to respond. I’m grateful for all who serve this country – whether in uniform or civilian clothes. And hope that we can all find a quiet moment today to remember, reflect, and remind ourselves of who we are privileged to serve.