On September 11, 2001, New York Police Department Detective Joesph Vigiano, was killed attempting to rescue those trapped in the World Trade Center.
Joseph Vigiano left behind three boys--Joey, Jimmy, and John. Joey Vigiano and Jimmy Vigiano each served in the Marine Corps and are now both NYPD police officers.
John Vigiano is the last of his three brothers to enlist in the Marine Corps and is currently going through recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in hopes of continuing his family’s legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|09.11.2023
|09.11.2023 11:02
|Video Productions
|896619
|230904-M-WH433-1001
|DOD_109876206
|00:06:40
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Legacy: A 9/11 Story, by LCpl William Horsley
