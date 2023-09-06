Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy: A 9/11 Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    On September 11, 2001, New York Police Department Detective Joesph Vigiano, was killed attempting to rescue those trapped in the World Trade Center.
    Joseph Vigiano left behind three boys--Joey, Jimmy, and John. Joey Vigiano and Jimmy Vigiano each served in the Marine Corps and are now both NYPD police officers.
    John Vigiano is the last of his three brothers to enlist in the Marine Corps and is currently going through recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in hopes of continuing his family’s legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896619
    VIRIN: 230904-M-WH433-1001
    Filename: DOD_109876206
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy: A 9/11 Story, by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legacy
    Family
    Crucible
    NYPD
    EGA
    Vigiano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT