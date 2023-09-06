U.S. Army Reserve retired colonel gives powerful reflection on 9/11

U.S. Army Reserve Col. (Ret.) Doyle Tuisl, member of Operation Support Our Troops, expresses the importance of U.S. Army Reserve soldiers in today's Army during a 9/11 flag ceremony at Denning Park, La Grange, Ill. Tuisl works with a team of volunteers to place 500 flags in honor of service members, first responders and civilians lost during 9/11. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman.)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 10:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896614
|VIRIN:
|230910-A-OG608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109876064
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|LAGRANGE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
