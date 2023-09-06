U.S. Army Reserve retired colonel gives powerful reflection on 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Col. (Ret.) Doyle Tuisl, member of Operation Support Our Troops, expresses the importance of U.S. Army Reserve soldiers in today's Army during a 9/11 flag ceremony at Denning Park, La Grange, Ill. Tuisl works with a team of volunteers to place 500 flags in honor of service members, first responders and civilians lost during 9/11. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman.)