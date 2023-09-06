Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve retired colonel gives powerful reflection on 9/11

    LAGRANGE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. (Ret.) Doyle Tuisl, member of Operation Support Our Troops, expresses the importance of U.S. Army Reserve soldiers in today's Army during a 9/11 flag ceremony at Denning Park, La Grange, Ill. Tuisl works with a team of volunteers to place 500 flags in honor of service members, first responders and civilians lost during 9/11. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman.)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 10:37
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: LAGRANGE, IN, US 

    TAGS

    9/11
    Remembrance
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Veterans
    318th TPASE

