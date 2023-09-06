William Tell 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing practice for the William Tell air competition at Mountain Home Air Force Base. The competition provides valuable data and feedback to the Air Force and defense contractors, facilitating the refinement and development of new technologies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)