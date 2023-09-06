U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing practice for the William Tell air competition at Mountain Home Air Force Base. The competition provides valuable data and feedback to the Air Force and defense contractors, facilitating the refinement and development of new technologies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 10:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896613
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-LY508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109876063
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, William Tell 2023, by A1C Kevin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
