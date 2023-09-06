U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy, and Indonesian Armed Forces conduct a mock Amphibious Assault during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 at Banongan Beach, Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sep. 10, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Josue Mayorga).
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896604
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-GK700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109875822
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 Amphibious Assault - B-roll, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
