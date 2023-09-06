SFAB Interview B-Roll | Super Garuda Shield 2023

U.S. Army Maj. Spencer Bruning, assigned to 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), and Maj. Ian Walker, Co. Commander of 3rd Battalion, World Regiment of Scotland, 11th SFAB, discuss achievements, goals, philosophies and the importance of the global presence of SFAB units at Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, East Java, Indonesia., Sept. 9, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
