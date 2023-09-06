Former Recruit, Drill Instructor reunite to Remember 9/11

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gabriel Adibe, deputy assistant chief of staff, G-7, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Betancourt, motor transportation operations chief, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, recall their experiences during the 2001 Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Adibe, a Columbia, Missouri native, was a recruit on the crucible, Betancourt, Adibe’s drill instructor, was serving his first cycle molding Marines. This day became federally recognized as a National Day of Service and is honored annually. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 02:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896583
|VIRIN:
|230831-M-RV180-1001
|PIN:
|7633
|Filename:
|DOD_109875408
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|URUMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|COLUMBIA, MO, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
