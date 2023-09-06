Former Recruit, Drill Instructor reunite to Remember 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gabriel Adibe, deputy assistant chief of staff, G-7, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Betancourt, motor transportation operations chief, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, recall their experiences during the 2001 Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Adibe, a Columbia, Missouri native, was a recruit on the crucible, Betancourt, Adibe’s drill instructor, was serving his first cycle molding Marines. This day became federally recognized as a National Day of Service and is honored annually. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)