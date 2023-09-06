On September 5, 2023 AFN Sasebo visited the Eboshi Sports Village in Japan's Nagasaki prefecture. The Village has a variety of activities to choose from, ranging from mini-golf, go karts, roller skating and more. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Third Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 22:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896573
|VIRIN:
|230905-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109875114
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
