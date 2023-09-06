Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eboshi Sports Village

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.05.2023

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    On September 5, 2023 AFN Sasebo visited the Eboshi Sports Village in Japan's Nagasaki prefecture. The Village has a variety of activities to choose from, ranging from mini-golf, go karts, roller skating and more. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Third Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 22:55
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    Nagasaki
    Eboshi Sports Village

