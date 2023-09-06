New leader takes helm at Morris Air National Guard Base as former retires

Members and guests of the Morris Air National Guard base bid farewell to one leader to welcome another during a dual change of command retirement ceremony here Sept. 10.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896561
|VIRIN:
|230910-Z-NT824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109875031
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Change of Command Ceremony
