Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    152nd Airlift Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    News package of the 152nd Airlift Wing Assumption of Command ceremony, where Col. Catherine M. Grush assumed command of the wing at the Nevada Air National Guard Base, Sept. 9, 2023. Col. Grush is the unit's first female wing commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 17:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896552
    VIRIN: 230910-Z-QD586-1001
    Filename: DOD_109874974
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 152nd Airlift Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    Nevada Air National Guard
    High Rollers
    152nd Airlift Wing
    Catherine Grush

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT