Team U.S. athletes attend track practice and the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 9, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896544
|VIRIN:
|230909-M-WJ192-1564
|Filename:
|DOD_109874607
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Track and Opening Ceremony Highlights, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT