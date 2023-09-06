Egyptian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs complete partner nation integration and aerial refuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during exercise Bright Star 23 over Egypt, Sept. 9, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 10:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896529
|VIRIN:
|230909-F-MJ351-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109874089
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Bright Star 23 A-10 and F-16 Aerial Refueling B-roll, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
