    Bright Star 23 A-10 and F-16 Aerial Refueling B-roll

    EGYPT

    09.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Egyptian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs complete partner nation integration and aerial refuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during exercise Bright Star 23 over Egypt, Sept. 9, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896529
    VIRIN: 230909-F-MJ351-1001
    Filename: DOD_109874089
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 23 A-10 and F-16 Aerial Refueling B-roll, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Egypt
    partnership
    A 10 Thunderbolt II
    BrightStar23
    aerial refueling

