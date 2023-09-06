Live Fire Rehearsal | Super Garuda Shield 2023

U.S. Army Soldiers with Cold Steele Company, 1-27 Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade, perform a live fire rehearsal of the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise while supporting Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, East Java, Indonesia., Sept. 10, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|09.10.2023
|09.10.2023 07:33
|Package
|Location:
|PUSLATPUR, ID
